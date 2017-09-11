Food drive aids Langley charities

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will be collecting this Saturday.

Thanksgiving needs a helping hand, and Langley residents are being asked to help out.

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 across the province.

It’s simple to help out, said local volunteer organizer Scott Friesen.

“They don’t even need to leave their home,” he said.

In much of Langley, locals will receive a donation bag between Sept. 11 and 13.

On Saturday, they are asked to put non-perishable food items in the bag, and put them on their doorsteps before 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be roving around Langley to gather in the donated items for sorting and distribution.

For those who don’t recieve a bag, they are available at local Save-On-Foods outlets.

About 20,000 homes in the Langley and Cloverdale area are expected to get a bag sometime this week.

The collection day will be a major undertaking, with 300 to 400 volunteers taking part.

Donations from Langley City, South Langley, and Cloverdale will go towards the Langley Food Bank, while donations in Walnut Grove and other areas will go to the Sources Langley Food Bank.

Sponors are helping out, including Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Langley, the Rotary Club of Langley Central, Save-On, and other local stores and restaurants.

You can find more information about the project HERE.