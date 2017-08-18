A collision between two semi-trucks is causing traffic delays at the intersection of Highway 17 and the Highway 91 Connector. (Cst. Sarah Swallow/Twitter)

Semi-truck collision causes delays on Highway 91 Connector

Traffic is down to one lane on the 91 Connector

Traffic is delayed after a collision caused a semi-truck to flip onto its side at the intersection of Highway 17 and the Highway 91 Connector.

The truck was turning onto the 91 Connector south-bound when it collided with another semi-truck at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The turning vehicle flipped, and the other truck sustained damage.

There were no injuries, but traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours while the semi-truck is removed from the scene.

Traffic is down to one lane south-bound on the Highway 91 Connector. Both the Delta police traffic unit and the Deas Island Freeway Patrol is on scene.

Police are asking commuters to use alternate routes.

