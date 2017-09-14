Fleetwood residents upset they weren’t notified about convicted sex offender

The so-called “Balcony Rapist” has found himself back in the news.

Paul Callow, now 61, was released from prison into Surrey back in February 2007 after serving his 20-year sentence for a series of sexual attacks in Toronto in the 1980s.

Earlier this week, a local TV news station reported that residents of a Fleetwood neighbourhood were upset to learn he had been living in their community for a year without them being notified by authorities.

Principal Amber Flanagan of Coast Meridian Elementary School sent out a letter to parents on Monday, Sept. 11 noting that it was brought to the school’s attention, by local parents, “concerns and questions regarding a resident of our neighbourhood.”

School staff had been in contact with the Surrey RCMP, she wrote in the letter, posted on the school’s website. “Police have not indicated any heightened risk to the community, nor has there been a public advisory. Safety of students and staff is a priority for our school, the district and the police. We will communicate further to parents, if necessary. In the meantime, we must be mindful and respectful of the rights of all individuals.”

Neither police or the Surrey school district would confirm if Callow was the subject of the letter.

“We’re not identifying any individual,” said Doug Strachan, Surrey school district’s spokesman. A Surrey RCMP spokesman echoed that, citing privacy concerns. The spokesman would not confirm where the person is residing, either, but said police are not aware of any restrictions or conditions involving the individual.

The Surrey Now reported in 2007, when Callow was living in Fraser Heights, that hundreds of residents met with police and City of Surrey officials to demand he be removed from their neighbourhood and some 50 residents also staged a demonstration in front of the house where he was living at that time. Someone later fired paintballs at the front door.

Dianne Watts, Surrey’s mayor at that time, said she was worried that vigilantes would “come into Fraser Heights from outside the area and start taking matters into their own hands.”

Callow had also lived in Newton for a spell, at about that time. He also lived in New Westminster.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com