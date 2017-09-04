Five people treated for overdose after partying at Cultus Lake

The group had to be taken to hospital after consuming too much and mixing what they were taking

Five people had to be taken to hospital for overdose after partying at Cultus Lake. Pixabay.

Five people partying at Cultus Lake on Sunday night had to be rushed to hospital to be treated for overdoses.

The group, consisting of three women and two men, had been consuming and mixing various substances, including alcohol, said Dr. Martin Lavoie, executive medical director and medical health officer with Fraser Health.

He did not say what else the group was taking, other than alcohol, but did say opioids were not involved.

“This was not fentanyl-related. There are other substances out there,” Lavoie said. “Ideally, stick to legal substances and consume in moderation. That’s the message.”

Three were released from Chilliwack General Hospital the same day, he said, while the two others remain there for further monitoring.