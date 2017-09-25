Five arrested in White Rock in connection with South Surrey gunfire

Five people have been arrested in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents in South Surrey over the weekend.

Police announced the arrests, and the seizure of three vehicles – all of which took place at a residence in White Rock – in a news release issued late Monday afternoon.

“While it is still early in the investigations, we believe both incidents were targeted and related,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in the release.

Police responded to the 14700-block of 30 Avenue Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police tape was used to cordon off the area and around two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the roadway.

Schumann confirmed Monday morning that the same house had been hit by bullets in each of the incidents, which occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday and around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The first incident wasn’t reported to police until about 12 hours after it took place.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured during these reckless events,” Schumann said in the release. “Investigators would like to speak with anyone that may have witnessed these shootings or has information about those who may have been involved.”

More to come…