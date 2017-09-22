First annual ‘State of Newton’ planned

A ‘guiding document’ for the area’s future during the event, says Newton BIA director

NEWTON — An inaugural ‘State of Newton’ event is planned next month that intends to “engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities” for the area.

The breakfast event, which is set for 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, is hosted by the Newton BIA, MLA Harry Bains and Value Group.

MLA Bruce Ralston — who is Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology — will be the keynote speaker at the event, followed by a “State of Newton” presentation.

“The presentation outlines the Newton BIA’s proposals and policy directions for the upcoming year, as well as a detail of the achievements of 2017,” organizers say.

Newton BIA director Philip Aguirre said he plans to reveal a “guiding document” for the area’s future during the event.

“I’ve been working on this document that I’m now trying to get all of the community associations to get on board with, approving or stamping. Being part of creating this guiding document for Newton,” Aguirre told the Now-Leader.

It will zero in on the direction the community wants Newton to go in, he explained.

“I talk (publicly) about what I think and the direction I think Newton should go in, but this is about agreeing on a platform of what Newton should be.

“It’s more of an organized approach,” he added. “You must listen to the community.”

The State of Newton is set to run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at an office building (7327 137th St.).

The event is free to attend, but requires registration at eventbrite.ca.