UPDATE: One dead following triple stabbing in Burnaby

Overnight killing follows homicide in Richmond the day before

One person has died and two others were injured following a triple stabbing in Burnaby Monday night.

Police said the altercation occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 5100-block of Kingsway Avenue.

Two other victims suffered stab wounds, but are expected to survive, Burnaby RCMP said in a statement.

A male suspect was arrested a short distance from the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate the death. The attack is not believed to have been targeted, but police said public safety is not a concern.

This follows a homicide the day before in Richmond, after officers received a report of a possible shooting on Bridge Street.

