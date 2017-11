Ralph Goodale and Joyce Murray will be at RCMP’s Green Timbers headquarters

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Joyce Murray, MP for Vancouver Quadra, will make a funding announcement this morning on Surrey concerning “gangs and guns,” a media bulletin reveals.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. at the B.C. RCMP (E Division) headquarters building on Green Timbers Way. More to come…