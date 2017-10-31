Federal parties coy on South Surrey-White Rock candidates

File photo Former Surrey-White Rock MLA Gordon Hogg has confirmed he is ‘exploring the possibility’ of running for the federal Liberals in the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

Riding presidents for South Surrey-White Rock are keeping mum so far about potential candidates in the impending byelection to replace resigned Conservative MP Dianne Watts.

Although rumours have surfaced on the Peninsula from competing parties that former MLA and White Rock mayor Gordon Hogg has been approached to run for the Liberals, the party’s riding president, Michael Grunewaldt, said Monday he is “not in a position” to discuss potential candidates.

“There is a nominating process that has to be gone through – I’d like to think that will be done over the next two weeks,” he told Peace Arch News.

“Initially a lot of people expressed interest in running, but a number have expressed serious interest. They have to go through the process of being vetted.”

Hogg, for his part, confirmed Tuesday that he is “exploring the possibility” after being approached, and that he has had discussions with the party in Ottawa and also locally.

After a Twitter user last week said he is “delighted to hear” that former national revenue minister Kerry Lynne Findlay is seeking the Conservative nomination, riding president Jerry Presley confirmed last week that the former Delta–Richmond East MP is among those seeking nomination for the party, adding “there are at least six, not counting (her).”

The interviewing process is currently underway, he said.

“I’d like it to be completed as soon as possible – we’d like to get a candidate out and about in the riding, meeting people – but it will take another week or so,” he said.

Peter Ferris, riding president for the NDP, said several people – “probably three or four” – have expressed interest in running, but that serious interviewing of potential candidates will wait until after the upcoming provincial NDP convention to be held in Victoria this weekend.

“We will be ready with a candidate when the time comes,” he said.

Local riding representatives for the Green Party could not be reached at PAN press time.