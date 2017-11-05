MP Dianne Watts celebrates with supporters after announcing her BC Liberal leadership bid Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Federal by-election date announced for South Surrey/White Rock

The election will take place to replace Diane Watts, who is running for the B.C. Liberal leadership

A date for the by-election to replace the departed Dianne Watts has been announced.

On Monday, Dec. 11, voters in South Surrey and White Rock will head to the polls to vote on who replaces the former Conservative Party MP.

Watts was elected to the House of Commons during her first foray into federal politics in the 2015 election. She narrowly beat out Liberal candidate Judy Higginbotham with a 44 per cent share of the vote compared to Higginbotham’s 41.5 per cent share.

SEE ALSO: Hogg to run for MP in South Surrey-White Rock

While Higginbotham won’t return to try and improve her vote share, former White Rock mayor and MLA Gordon Hogg has announced that he will be running for the Liberals in the upcoming by-election.

The other parties have yet to announce who will be running against Hogg.

The riding has historically gone to the Conservatives. Watts’ win was the first in the newly formed South Surrey-White Rock riding in 2015. Before that, Conservative Russ Hiebert was elected in four straight federal elections.

Three other by-elections will take place across the country on Dec. 11th. in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Saskatchewan.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele
Next story
BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Just Posted

Federal by-election date announced for South Surrey/White Rock

The election will take place to replace Diane Watts, who is running for the B.C. Liberal leadership

Rally against Clayton suite crackdown planned at Surrey City Hall today

About 50-100 people are expected to partake in the rally, which starts at noon.

Person trapped after collision in Surrey

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to rescue victim

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

Alexandra Neighbourhood House receives $1 million from federal government

Money to be used to help Surrey youth secure employment

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Langley’s fibre fans flock to guild sale

The Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild annual artisan show and sale funds club activities.

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Most Read