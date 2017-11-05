Federal by-election date announced for South Surrey/White Rock

The election will take place to replace Diane Watts, who is running for the B.C. Liberal leadership

A date for the by-election to replace the departed Dianne Watts has been announced.

On Monday, Dec. 11, voters in South Surrey and White Rock will head to the polls to vote on who replaces the former Conservative Party MP.

Watts was elected to the House of Commons during her first foray into federal politics in the 2015 election. She narrowly beat out Liberal candidate Judy Higginbotham with a 44 per cent share of the vote compared to Higginbotham’s 41.5 per cent share.

While Higginbotham won’t return to try and improve her vote share, former White Rock mayor and MLA Gordon Hogg has announced that he will be running for the Liberals in the upcoming by-election.

The other parties have yet to announce who will be running against Hogg.

The riding has historically gone to the Conservatives. Watts’ win was the first in the newly formed South Surrey-White Rock riding in 2015. Before that, Conservative Russ Hiebert was elected in four straight federal elections.

Three other by-elections will take place across the country on Dec. 11th. in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Saskatchewan.



