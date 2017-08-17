UPDATE: Fatal crash on Pitt River Bridge

Westbound Pitt River Bridge is open again

A fatal single-vehicle collision took place on the Pitt River Bridge early Thursday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Dan Herbranson said that the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The driver, the lone occupant in the vehicle, is deceased, he added.

The identify of that person is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

“We’re investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash,” Herbranson said.

“The lone occupant of the vehicle is deceased and the crash is under investigation.”

The Pitt River Bridge was closed westbound from the time of the crash until about 8 a.m., affecting the morning commute.

The Pitt River Bridge going westbound has now reopened.

Lougheed Highway looking west:

A separate crash slowed traffic in eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway in front of Meadowtown shopping centre around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Herbranson had no information on that incident.

• More to follow.