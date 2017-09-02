Evacuation order issued for Moyie and Munroe Lake area

Two wildfires currently threatening areas in the East Kootenays

An evacuation order has been issued for Moyie and Munroe Lake due to a nearby wildland fire threatening the area.

The order, issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay, is due to immediate danger to life safety stemming from the Lamb Creek fire. Members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue are expediting this action.

“The Lamb Creek fire was hit with changing winds this afternoon and the fire behaviour has challenged all of the fire suppression efforts,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Loree Duczek.

“Because of the extremely dry conditions, and current fire behaviour an evacuation order has been issued.”

RELATED: How to prepare for an evacuation

The fire is burning at an estimated 220 hectares in size, according to the provincial wildfire service.

The evacuation order is in effect for the the area north of the townsite of Moyie to the Swansea Bridge (including Poto Rico Road; the Westside of Moyie Lake from Aurora Estates north including Greenbay, Mineral Lake and Monroe Lake shown on the map associated with this order.

Evacuation alerts also issued

Additionally, an evacuation alert has been issued in Ft. Steele, St. Mary and ?Aqam area due to another wildfire that was discovered on Friday.

RELATED: Wildfire closes air traffic at Cranbrook airport

Crews and aircraft tackling a new #BCwildfire northeast of #Cranbrook. Currently estimated at 25 hectares and growing, highly visible. pic.twitter.com/vRxh0iiTUT — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 1, 2017

“An evacuation alert informs residents of the threat of a potential or impending danger. It is intended to give people time to gather things and prepare themselves so that they are ready to go should the situation worsen and an Evacuation Order be issued,” said Duczek.

“We encourage people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items so that in the event things progress and they are asked to evacuate, they are ready to go.”

RELATED: B.C. wildfire crews prepare for a scorching August

@tcrawls

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.