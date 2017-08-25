Eleven people plucked from Surrey home after early morning fire

All 11 people in a home were removed safely during an early morning house fire in Surrey. (File photo)

SURREY — Eleven people were plucked from a Surrey home early this morning as firefighters took on a blaze in the 12200 block of 84th Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Woznikoski says the call came in at 2:53 a.m. and crews – 12 firefighters and one battalion chief – were on the scene until 5:15 a.m.

He says all 11 people – four downstairs and seven upstairs – were removed safely.

“There were working smoke alarms so everyone got out safe.”

Woznikoski says the fire caused some collapse in the home’s roof. The scene was cordoned off today as investigators searched for a cause.

