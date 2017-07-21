UPDATE: Drive-by shooting in Whalley Thursday night

It happened near 95th Avenue and 131A Street, not far from Betty Huff Elementary school.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Whalley that happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported. The Surrey RCMP says shots were fired from a newer-model two-door charcoal-coloured Honda Civic at a newer-model black Cadillac Escalade, in the 9400-block of 130A Street. Both took off before police arrived.

It happened not far from Betty Huff Elementary School on Huntley Avenue, where children were playing.

Apparently one of the cars knocked over a tree in a front yard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

