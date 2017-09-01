Two people murdered in Langley

A double homicide is under investigation in Langley, RCMP say.

Cpl. Craig Van Herk said Friday morning the killings are linked to a crime scene near 232 Street and 64th Avenue, where police taped off a battered red convertible Jeep.

The Jeep’s licence plate was covered with a piece of cardboard and its doors were hanging open.

Van Herk said the initial call about the incident came earlier in the morning, possibly around 5:30 a.m.

“We’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” he said.

No other details were available yet, and Van Herk couldn’t even say whether the deaths were directly linked to the Jeep.