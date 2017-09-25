Dog rescued in Surrey house fire

The dog was treated with an oxygen mask at the scene

A dog was rescued from this Surrey home during a house fire. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

CLOVERDALE – A dog was rescued from burning Surrey home last Friday.

A witness at the scene said fire crews arrived to find the house on fire but no one home.

It happened in the 17800-block of 59A Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Firefighters forced their way into the home, according to the witness, and heavy soot lined the windows of the home, suggesting the fire had been burning for some time.

When the residents arrived at the home, they told emergency responders that a dog was inside.

The dog was rescued and treated with an oxygen mask at the scene.

“The dog was seen later on in good spirits checking out all of the commotion and the firefighters,” said the witness, adding that the house appeared to be undergoing renovations.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

A dog was rescued from this Surrey home during a house fire. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)