Disease outbreak at Maple Ridge tent city

People are falling sick at the Anita Place Tent City, suffering from nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

Fraser Health environmental health officers stopped by Friday to assess the condition of the people living in the homeless camp, in downtown Maple Ridge.

Tasleem Juma, with Fraser Health, said officials aren’t saying if it’s any particular virus, only that it’s an intestinal disease that lasts for about two days.

“And they feel much better after that,” she said.

“We can’t confirm what it is because we don’t have lab testing done.”

During their visit, health officers talked to residents there and advised them to stay hydrated and practise good hand hygiene. They left bottle water and hand sanitizer and will make further checks at the camp.

“We aren’t calling it an outbreak. It’s simply a cluster of cases that has been brought to our attention,” Juma said.

The virus is not considered a food-borne virus and Fraser Health hasn’t heard any concerns from the general community, said Dr. Ingrid Tyler, medical health officer.

Fraser Health believe it is contained to the camp. If Fraser Health later considers it an outbreak, it will post that on its website.

“For now, it looks like it’s very local,” Juma said.

It’s difficult to ascertain the number of people who are actually sick because they come and go from the camp, she added.

Maple Ridge Coun. Gordy Robson said about 25 people are in the camp.