Delta sends six firefighters and a fire truck to help battle Central Okanagan wildfires

They will join the 15-plus Delta Fire, Delta Police and Corporation staff already on location.

Delta has sent more personnel to help battle wildfires in the province’s interior.

Earlier today, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, at the request of the Office of the Fire Commissioner, sent six firefighters and a firetruck to be staged for deployment at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus in Kelowna.

“The situation across British Columbia right now is very tragic,” said Mayor Lois Jackson in a release to media. “On behalf of Delta council, I want to further extend our thoughts, prayers, and best wishes to all the brave staff and first responders, as well as all those affected by the fires.”

This most recent deployment is in addition to the 15-plus Delta Fire, Delta Police and Corporation of Delta staff members who have been assisting with emergency operation centers and evacuation orders in central Okanagan for the past 15 days.