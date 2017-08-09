Delta police warn of fake Craigslist ads after one seeking ‘cuddle buddy’ used resident’s address

The woman’s home has been targeted three times in one month by fake online classifieds

Delta police are investigating a series of incidents in Sunshine Hills involving fake Craigslist postings.

At least five homes have reportedly been the target of ads on the classifieds website inviting people to attend house parties or collect free items, and in some cases offering respondents intimate encounters.

One home in particular was targeted three times in July. On the first occasion, an ad titled “Looking for a Cuddle Buddy” was posted that asked for a male suitor to come to a home in North Delta. At least two men responded to the ad and texted with someone purporting to be a 27-year-old blond woman looking for a sexual encounter who directed them to a home in Sunshine Hills.

The daughter of the residents, who is four months pregnant and asked not to be named, was home alone at the time. One of the men walked into the home through the unsecured front door, as directed by the person who posted the ad, startling the young woman.

The woman convinced the man to leave and contacted Delta Police. Before they arrived a second man arrived at the house, demanding to be let in. He refused to leave, repeatedly trying to open the now-locked door. He was still there when police arrived.

The second incident at the house happened a few weeks later, as the residents were hosting a family birthday party with about a dozen children in attendance. Once again, a fake posting appeared on Craiglist advertizing an open party and featuring a photo of two attractive young women. As before, respondents were told to just walk right in.

One man walked into the party, beer in tow, and mingled with guests until the residents were alerted and asked the man to leave. As he did he flagged the ad on Craiglist and it was subsequently removed from the site. Delta Police were once again notified.

However, less than an hour later a new ad appeared offering a free Samsung smart phone at the same address, prompting more unwelcome visitors and a third callout by DPD officers.

Delta Police are notifying the public about these incidents in order to create awareness and remind residents to make sure their doors are secured even when they are at home.

Residents are also encouraged to call the Delta Police to report any suspicious activity and/or people in their neighborhood.

The investigation into these suspicious circumstances in ongoing in an effort to identify, locate and secure charges against the person or persons responsible for posting the fake ads.

More to come…