Delta police traffic stop ends in $5,000 drug seizure

Police say the car was stopped during a routine license check Wednesday morning

A regular traffic stop resulted in a drug seizure with a street value of $5,000. (Const. Ken Usipiuk/Twitter)

A routine traffic stop by the Delta police department resulted in a large drug seizure Wednesday morning.

A traffic enforcement officer stopped a vehicle around 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 15 to check for a valid driver’s license. Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks said these stops are not uncommon, as there are some drivers who drive without a license or are prohibited from driving.

During the stop, the officer found a large quantity of drugs, with a street value of over $5,000. The officer arrested the driver and seized the drugs.

The investigation is ongoing, and the driver faces potential charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

DPD Traffic member stop results in large quantity drug seizure street value over $5000 File still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0aJrYV3xcz — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) November 16, 2017



