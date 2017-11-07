Delta Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside Sungod Arena on Nov. 7. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Delta Police respond to stabbing at North Delta’s Sungod Arena

Investigators are on scene after a male teen was reportedly stabbed.

Delta Police are on scene at Sungod Arena tonight after reports a teenager was stabbed.

At about 8:35 p.m., police responded to reports of a male who was stabbed at Sungod Arena, located at 7815 112th St.

According to reports, a teenage boy was stabbed outside the arena and robbed of electronic equipment. He was able to get to the pool area and was treated by lifeguards until fire and paramedics arrived.

The boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot before police arrived, and the recreation centre was locked down for a time while police searched the area.

North Delta resident Wendy Stevenson was picking up her daughter from hockey practice around 8:50 p.m. when she encountered the police presence around the rec centre.

When she arrived, she said police had blocked off the entrances to the parking lots at the arena, and there were police along 80 Avenue and the nearby McKitrick Garden.

Maintenance staff at the entrance said the arena was under lock-down, Stevenson said.

“My daughter was just on the other side of the door, so he said ‘I’ll let you in just to be with your daughter, but we can’t go anywhere’,” she said.

A fellow hockey parent who was already in the arena told Stevenson he had seen the teen come into the lobby of the pool area clutching his side.

“At first, they thought he was just holding his pants up,” she said. “But then he said something about I’ve been stabbed.”

Stevenson didn’t know how long the building was on lock-down, but said that she was inside the arena for about 20 minutes before police started letting people leave.

Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks wasn’t aware of an official lock-down on the arena.

Brooks said the criminal investigation unit has been called in to assist patrol officers in determining the circumstances and the people involved. Patrol and investigators are in the area and are discouraging people from going near there as they investigate.

Brooks said further updates are unlikely until morning.

More to come…

– with files from Grace Kennedy


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read