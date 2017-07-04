Delta Police looking to identify owner of sports gear found in Tsawwassen

A Good Samaritan turned in a red and black hockey bag found beside English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen

Delta Police are looking for the rightful owner of this hockey bag found on on English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police are hoping to identify the owner — or owners — of some sports gear that was recovered on English Bluff Road.

In the early evening hours on June 15, a citizen walking on English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen between 7A and 8A Avenues saw a red and black hockey bag in the bush area. The citizen had seen it the night previous and thought it best to pick it up and turn it over to police.

The contents of the bag includes youth sized hockey skates and soccer shoes.

Attempts by Delta Police to identify the owner through local reports of lost/stolen property have proved negative. Police are now reaching out to the public in hopes the owner of the property will come forward to identify and claim the property.

Please contact Delta Police Const. Sandy Sernoski at 604-946-4411 and quote file 17-12226 to identify property within the sports bag.