Delta Police investigating fatal collision on Highway 17

Delta Police are investigating a fatal collision in Ladner.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. this morning, police responded to the 3100-block of Highway 17 (westbound) for a collision involving a motorcycle and five-ton truck.

According to Delta Police, it appears that a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Hwy. 17 in the fast lane and lost control while the driver was in the process of changing lanes. As a result, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and subsequently struck by a passing truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

DPD collision analyst and forensic identification members are examining the scene and investigating the exact cause of the crash. Police will remain on scene for several hours.

Delta Police are currently in the process of notifying next of kin, and DPD Victim Services are assisting witnesses to the collision.

Traffic will continue to be diverted from Hwy. 17 westbound onto Highway 99 northbound. Additionally, there is no access to Highway 17 westbound from southbound Highway 99. Delta Police strongly encourage motorists to use alternate routes.