Delta police investigate gunshots at Scott Road residence

No one was injured in the Sunday morning shooting

Delta police were at a North Delta residence on the morning of Sunday, July 9, in response to reports of gunfire.

At 4:15 a.m., police were on scene in the 7800-block of 120th Street in North Delta. Shell casings and bullet holes were located at the rear of the residence, although no one was injured.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects, and everyone at the residence has remained uncooperative with the police.

According to a DPD release, the police had visited the residence twice before that same night. Earlier, police responded to a noise complaint regarding a rowdy party, and then later were called about a disturbance between eight to 10 people.

At that time, party goers were uncooperative and many were removed from the residence by police. Within hours, police were called back in response to the gunshots.

After an initial investigation, police believe the shooting was a targeted and an isolated incident. Although occupants and their guests are uncooperative with police, the DPD is continuing to investigate the identity of the individuals involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.