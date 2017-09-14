Delta Police arrest two people in relation to South Delta vehicle break ins

A 29-year-old Delta man is facing charges of possession of stolen property and breach of conditions

A Delta man is in custody after police responded to reports of suspicious individuals trying to break into cars in South Delta.

At about 5:25 a.m. on Sept. 12, alert citizens called Delta Police after seeing a male and a female trying car door handles near the 6600-block of London Lane. Police responded to the area and located two individuals matching the descriptions provided.

Initial investigation revealed that the male suspect was in possession of property recently stolen from a vehicle in the area. The 29-year-old from Delta was arrested and held for a show cause hearing. Police have recommended charges of possession of stolen property and breach of his pre-existing release conditions.

A 24-year-old female from Surrey was initially arrested but then released pending further investigation.

The DPD have been investigating several similar incidents in the area recently, but it is not known if these individuals are responsible for any of the other thefts from vehicles South Delta.

Delta Police remind citizens to remove any and all valuables from their vehicles as the department’s Leave it Empty campaign remains a priority initiative.