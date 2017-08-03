Delta Police announce water and boating safety initiative

Canadian Safe Boating Council and Delta Police are once again activating Operation Dry Water

Police will be out on the water looking for people drinking and boating. (Canadian Safe Boating Council video still)

With the summer boating season in high gear, and in advance of the August long weekend, Delta Police want to remind boaters about the risks of drinking and boating.

Combined with sun, wind, waves and the rocking motion of the boat, the effects of alcohol on the water can be greatly increased. Drinking and boating accounts for approximately 40 per cent of boating-related fatalities on Canadian waterways.

To raise awareness and reduce alcohol related deaths, the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) and the Delta Police Department are once again activating their Operation Dry Water initiative. Its goal is to discourage the dangerous practice of drinking and boating and in turn increase the safety of everyone on the water.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada you can be charged with impaired operation of a vessel, whether or not your craft is motorized, if your blood alcohol level is above the .08 threshold. This means you can be charged even if you are impaired while operating a canoe and a judge is able to, upon conviction, suspend your boating privileges.

Additionally, operators with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood could face the following consequences under the Criminal Code:

• First offence: at least $1,000 fine

• Second offence: at least 30 days of imprisonment

• Third offence: at least 120 days of imprisonment

Operation Dry Water is aimed at reducing the number of alcohol-related incidents and fatalities on the water, with the ultimate goal of achieving safer and more enjoyable recreational boating for everyone.

For a 30-second PSA and additional information on boating safety, please visit csbc.ca.