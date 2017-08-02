Delta mayor to discuss Massey Tunnel replacement with transportation minister

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson is getting her meeting with the provincial government to talk about the George Massey Tunnel replacement bridge tomorrow (Thursday, Aug. 3).

Jackson, Delta CAO George Harvie and Delta police chief Neil Dubord are meeting with Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena in Delta to discuss the replacement project.

“We’d like to see exactly where we’re going to head from here,” Jackson said. “We’re very concerned about the existing tunnel and it’s safety. And we’re very concerned if … they’re going to put it in the hands of the mayors, who really don’t want to deal with anything south of the river, then it’s going to be 15 years before we see any change.

“I’m really hoping we can bring the information forward that has been there all along.”

Minister Trevena wasn’t Jackson’s first choice for a meeting. She had been trying to get Premier John Horgan and Green party leader Andrew Weaver to sit down to discuss the replacement bridge.

Delta council approved an 11-page report on the George Massey Tunnel replacement bridge on July 24. That report, which will form the basis of Jackson’s conversation with Trevena, was sent out to then-Premier Christy Clark, then-Premier-designate John Horgan, Green party leader Andrew Weaver, all members of the legislative assembly, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, all board members of Metro Vancouver, the Vancouver Board of Trade, the Surrey Board of Trade, the Greater Vancouver Gateway Council, and the Delta, Richmond, South Surrey, White Rock and B.C. Chambers of Commerce.