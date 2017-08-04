Delta mayor: Massey bridge meeting with minister a ‘positive’ experience

‘We were very happy with her ability to give us so much time in her new portfolio.’

Mayor Lois Jackson speaks at a chamber meeting in February, 2017. Jackson has been a strong proponent of a bridge to replace the George Massey Tunnel, and recently met with Transportation Minister Claire Trevena to discuss it. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta’s meeting with Transportation Minister Claire Trevena was “positive,” according to Mayor Lois Jackson, even though no decisions came out of it.

The meeting took place in Delta on Thursday, and gave Jackson, Delta CAO George Harvie and Delta police chief Neil Dubord a chance to bring forward their message about the need for a bridge to replace the George Massey Tunnel.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Jackson said. “She was very gracious, she gave us plenty of time to bring forward a lot of our information.”

According to a release put out by the Corporation of Delta, that information included a discussion on traffic congestion, transit improvements and public safety.

“She was very open to hearing our presentation and we were very happy with her ability to give us so much time in her new portfolio,” Jackson said.

“Most people are hoping for instant answers for so many things, but they’re really working very hard I believe to acclimatize themselves to their new jobs, their new portfolios. She, I know, is working very hard on this issue.”

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena wasn’t available for an interview on this subject, although her media department provided a statement from her on the replacement project.

“Resolving safety and congestion challenges is a priority for the ministry and commuters who use the George Massey Tunnel every day,” Trevena said through the emailed statement.

“Over the weeks and months ahead, the province will be examining the project and evaluating the different options available to ensure we move forward with a project that best serves the entire region and gets the best value for money.”

Jackson said Trevena gave no indication of when a decision might be reached for the project.

A council report on Delta’s recommendations, as well as a briefing on the meetings with the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Mayor’s Council and Metro Vancouver board, will be discussed at the Aug. 14 council meeting.