Delta gets preliminary approval for casino at Town & Country Inn

The controversial site is set to move ahead with facility proposals

The Delta Town & Country Inn was identified by Corporation of Delta staff as the only suitable location in the municipality for a new entertainment and gaming facility. (James Smith photo)

Delta Town and Country Inn has been given preliminary approval as the site of a new gaming facility in Delta.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. is set to move the Newton Community Gaming Centre to the South Delta location on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In November, 2016, the BCLC declared Delta its preferred location for a new gambling and entertainment facility south of the Fraser.

In the municipality’s non-binding expression of interest prior, the Corporation suggested the 11-acre Delta Town & Country Inn was the only location in Delta that would support a gaming facility, due to its distance from residential neighbourhoods and its accessibility through major roads like Highway 99 and Highway 17A.

In the November announcement, the BCLC rejected the Town & Country Inn because of its distance from the Surrey market and its proximity to the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

Now, the BCLC has given it approval for the Town & Country Inn.

According to a release put out by the BCLC, the decision was made after listening to feedback from the community and municipality.

The BCLC and a third-party consultant did a detailed analysis of the Delta Town & Country Inn using existing player data, and found the proposed site would generate revenue without having significant impacts other gambling facilities in Richmond, Surrey and New Westminster.

Gateway Casinos is now responsible for developing a proposal detailing the size, scope and amenities of the gambling and entertainment facility. If BCLC approves the facility proposal, it will be submitted to the Corporation of Delta for consideration.

-with files from James Smith