VIDEO: Delta firefighters extinguish blaze on Scott Road

The department was able to quickly contain the commercial fire

Delta firefighters were on scene at a small commercial fire on Scott Road at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Delta Fire Department was on scene just before 10 a.m. today, dealing with a small blaze at a commercial strip mall on 9500 block of Scott Road.

Twenty-four firefighters and seven firefighting apparatus responded to the call, which came in at 9:55 a.m. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire within half an hour.

There were no injuries and the fire appears to be electrical-related, according to a Delta police tweet.

DPD currently at a structure fire in the 9500 blk of Scott Rd. Fire has been extinguished & appears to be electrical related. No injuries. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 4, 2017

This is the second fire around this location in the last two weeks, fire officials say. Investigators are on scene and it’s unclear whether the two fires are connected.