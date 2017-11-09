Delta City Manager (then-CAO) George Harvie at the opening of the Mackie Turf Field in North Delta. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta City Manager George Harvie to retire in May

The top administrator has been working for Delta since 2002

Delta’s long-time CAO, now City Manager, George Harvie has announced he will be retiring from his administrative duties in May 2018.

Harvie submitted his letter of resignation in the beginning of November, and Mayor Lois Jackson read out portions of it at council on Monday, Nov. 6. Harvie will continue in his position as City Manager until May 5, 2018.

“He’s been toying with this for quite a period of time,” Jackson said. “He’s had a very great contribution to Delta in many, many, many aspects. Not only from the infrastructure and the growth that’s taken place, but also things for people.”

Harvie was first hired as CAO in February 2002, after working with Delta on their agricultural bylaw under a secondment from the City of Burnaby.

“Then, I was very, very happy with his work,” Jackson said. “I kind of apologized to Burnaby, and we scooped him.”

During his time as CAO, Harvie worked on a number of large projects, including the purchase and transfer of Burns Bog to Delta and the transition of the municipality from a corporation to a city.

Related: It’s official: Delta is now a city

Harvie is away on his usual vacation until Dec. 11, and will likely be discussing an exit strategy with council when he returns.

Jackson said council will probably look at a replacement for Harvie from within the city’s senior staff. However, Jackson said no hiring will take place until after the new council is voted in next October.

“Some people are already in election mode, and I think we should probably be waiting until we have a new Mayor and council on board,” Jackson said.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
