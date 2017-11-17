Delta announces fire chief retirement, replacement

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Scholfield will take over for Dan Copeland following his retirement in March

Dan Copeland (left) at the 2016 “Fire Chief for a Day” event in Ladner. (James Smith photo)

The Delta Fire Department will be seeing some changes in governance next March, when Chief Dan Copeland retires and and Deputy Chief Paul Scholfield takes over.

“I would like to acknowledge Fire Chief Copeland’s many contributions to our community and providing the leadership necessary to develop a fire department that is second to none,” Mayor Lois Jackson said in a press release.

“Although he will be sorely missed I am very proud of the leadership he has developed within the ranks and very much look forward to working with Chief-designate Scholfield in the future.”

According to a press release put out by the City of Delta on Nov. 8, Copeland began his career as a firefighter in 1982. He served on the union executive for 10 years, was a founding member of the Delta Firefighters Charitable Organization, and became chief in 2007.

The release goes on to say that one of Copeland’s legacies with be the emergency medical response project, an initiative where firefighters are trained to give immediate pre-hospital care before paramedicas arrive.

Scholfield joined Delta Fire and Emergency Services in 1991, and has been deputy chief for the past seven years.

Scholfield “has gained extensive operational experience, developed strong relationships with staff and external organizations and has provided exemplary leadership skills as part of the fire management team,” the release reads.

“Deputy Chief Scholfield has fostered a collaborative and progressive environment that will serve Delta well.”



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

