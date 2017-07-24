Delegates make case against Hawthorne Park project at Surrey city hall today

Steve Pettigrew doesn’t want to see trail in Hawthorne Parked paved to become streets. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey residents firm against City Hall’s plan to run a two-lane road through Hawthorne Park in North Surrey are hoping to convince city councillors to abandon the project.

A delegation will be heard late Monday afternoon at City Hall.

Council is expected to vote Monday night on recommendations contained in a staff report concerning removal of a 1979 bylaw that would allow the city to move forward with the project, acquire an additional five acres of parkland for the park from adjacent properties and add another 450 trees.

The staff report contains a notice to electors of an “alternative approval process” that, if council approves, would see city council remove Portion of Hawthorne Park, Park Reserve By-law 1979, No. 5812 unless by 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at least 10 per cent of Surrey’s electors sign a form opposing it. The estimated number of voters required is 30,372.

Meantime, residents opposed to the proposed project have collected roughly 3,800 signatures to date on a Save Hawthorne Park petition, calling for the proposed 105 Avenue Road between Whalley Boulevard and 150 Street to “be cancelled as we do not want a road of any kind put through Hawthorne Park. We want Hawthorne Park to be preserved for community, for future generations and for the wildlife living there.”

