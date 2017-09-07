UPDATE: IHIT on scene after fatal Surrey house fire

Cause of the fire not yet known

SURREY – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene after dead body has been found after a fire in Surrey overnight.

Firefighters were on scene in the 12300-block of 112A Avenue in the Bridgeview area just before 1 a.m.

A witness at the scene says the front of single-storey home was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.

According to the witness, a woman was found in the back yard and was treated by ambulance after being helped out.

One person was located dead in the home, they added.

Surrey RCMP have made a large crime scene and police have yet to comment.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come.