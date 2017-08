The teen was taken to hospital with non-lethal injuries to his lower body

A cyclist has been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Elements Casino in Cloverdale, at 17755 60 Avenue.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was on the bike.

Details are sparse at this point from police.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital at 10 a.m. with non-life threatening injuries to his lower body.

More to come.