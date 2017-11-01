The six crisis phones on the Alex Fraser Bridge are now operational, and will connect callers to either the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line. (Contributed photo)

Crisis phones on Alex Fraser Bridge now operational

The six phones will connect callers to the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line

The six crisis phones on the Alex Fraser Bridge are now operational, according to a release from the Delta police department.

“Over the span of a five year period, the Delta Police have responded to approximately 30 incidents specific to the Alex Fraser Bridge,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“We certainly appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Crisis Line Association of BC and Telus for their work in installing these crisis phones on this Bridge. These phones will serve as an additional layer of support for those in crisis to reach out to someone.”

The yellow crisis phones were installed in early October, as a partnership between Delta police, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Crisis Line Association of B.C. and Telus.

Related: Crisis phones installed on Alex Fraser Bridge

When accessed, the phone will connect the caller to either the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line for emotional support.

“One in five people in British Columbia is dealing with a mental health issue in any given year, at any given time,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

“Often people will be reluctant to talk to others about mental illness or a thought of suicide, until they are at a critical state. These new phones provide one more way that a person in a crisis can reach out for help and be guided toward resources that can provide the necessary support and treatment.”

Crisis phones have been in place for nearly a decade on the Lions Gate Bridge and were more recently installed on the Ironworkers Memorial, Second Narrows and Burrard Bridge.

According to the Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC, individuals jumping off the Burrard, Granville, Ironworkers, Lions Gate and Pattullo bridges accounted for 50 per cent of suicide deaths by jumping between 1991 and 2007.

-with files from Katya Slepian


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway
Next story
Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Just Posted

Surrey Halloween costumes: From ET to Cabbage Patch to a bucket of KFC chicken

Surrey residents sure got creative this Halloween, and had the photos to prove it

Worker injured in Surrey after contacting electrical lines

The victim suffered burns after his utility bucket contacted the 25KV lines

UPDATE: Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves 300-pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Potters’ big Christmas store opens for the season on Cloverdale-Langley border

Biz is billed as ‘Western Canada’s largest and most fantastically festive Christmas store’

Giants paying tribute to war heroes by wearing Vimy Ridge jerseys this weekend

Vancouver players pay respect to military in home-and-home series against Kamloops

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Crisis phones on Alex Fraser Bridge now operational

The six phones will connect callers to the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Most Read