Crisis phones installed on Alex Fraser Bridge

Six crisis phones have been installed on the Alex Fraser Bridge. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

If you’ve crossed the Alex Fraser Bridge recently, you might have seen what looks like three yellow boxes attached to the railing on each side.

The transportation ministry has installed six new crisis phones on the bridge; two midspan and four at each end.

The phones remain covered in caution tape and the ministry said they will be activated in the coming weeks.

A ministry statement noted that callers “will be connected to the Surrey crisis centre for emotional support” and that the new phones are an ongoing effort in the province’s effort to help with suicide prevention.

Crisis phones have been in place for nearly a decade on the Lions Gate Bridge and were more recently installed on the Ironworkers Memorial.

