Crescent Road residence ‘not targeted’ in homicide

IHIT investigates shortly before 9 a.m. Monday at site of double shooting in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has shared more information on Monday’s double-shooting near Nicomekl River in South Surrey that left one man dead.

Cpl. Meghan Foster told Peace Arch News Wednesday morning that both victims – Nicholas Khabra, 28, (identified publicly the next day) and an unidentified injured woman – were residents of Surrey.

The woman, aged 24, is expected to survive her injuries from the shooting, which was reported at 2:10 a.m.

Khabra was found in the 14300-block of Crescent Road and died in hospital of gunshot wounds. The female victim was located a short distance away at Exit 10 on Highway 99, where she had called police.

Foster said Wednesday that the victims were not shot inside the home where Khabra was found and that the residence had not been targeted in the shooting.

While both victims knew each other and were together at the time of the shooting, Foster noted that she could not say how they are known to each other, “because we need to protect her identity.”

Foster added that there is no evidence so far linking the shooting to other reported acts of violence and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).