Longtime friends Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate were recognized by Surrey council Monday for their efforts in August to help two distressed swimmers. (City of Surrey photo)

11-year-old friends lauded as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

A trio of Crescent Beach friends who pulled two struggling swimmers to safety last August were recognized at Surrey City Hall Monday as heroes.

Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate “demonstrated the very best qualities in young people and our young citizens” when they didn’t hesitate to help, Mayor Linda Hepner said, in presenting the girls with certificates of recognition.

The girls – who were all 11 years old at the time, and members of the Crescent Beach Swim Club – were pier-jumping on the evening of Aug. 18 when they noticed two swimmers who were in distress and worked together to bring both to safety.

“This was no small feat,” Hepner said, noting the area is known for a “cold, strong current.”

“You acted on instinct and you acted selflessly and your actions were incredibly brave. There is no question in my mind and in the minds of council here tonight that you three are indeed heroes for your actions.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP still searching ‘high-risk’ 47-year-old Audra Jager

Just Posted

Crescent Beach rescue efforts lauded as heroic

Trio of friends celebrated at Surrey City Hall

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP still searching ‘high-risk’ 47-year-old Audra Jager

Reports say she is easily confused and disoriented because of previous head injury.

Cloverdale’s distressed properties still a problem for neighbours

Bylaw officers did a clean up of the properties in August, but the issues haven’t gone away

Educators speak out against Chilliwack school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillor’s sex assault trial

Complainant tells court she was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged attack occured

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

West Vancouver couple scratched and bitten after confronting break-in suspects

Police remind the public to call 9-1-1 when witnessing a crime in progress

Surrey teen in ‘Girls Like That’ play about nude photo that goes viral

Shameless Hussy Productions brings award-winning story to Vancouver school

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 25 and beyond

Halloween haunts, concerts, plays and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Most Read