Crash near Pattullo Bridge in Surrey

Truck involved in crash on King George Boulevard this morning

A crash in Surrey has traffic snarled near the base of the Pattullo Bridge.

Photos from the scene show a black pick-up truck with extensive damage on King George Boulevard near 132nd Avenue.

Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

This crash comes after a multi-car pile-up on the Port Mann Bridge that snarled westbound traffic early this morning.

While those crashes have been cleared, commuters continue to report significant delays.

Commenters on social media were reporting as many as 20 cars involved in the incident.