UPDATE: Crash in Cloverdale causing Highway 10 delays has been cleared

It happened near 180th Street in Surrey Wednesday afternoon

Highway 10 has now been cleared, following a crash between two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness at the scene said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m., near 180th Street and Cloverdale Traditional School.

Footage from the scene shows a silver car with damage to the front of the vehicle, and a white van damaged also.

Fire crews were still on scene at 3:10 p.m.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
The scene of a crash in Cloverdale on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Samantha Anderson)

