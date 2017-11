Surrey RCMP say the crash involved two cars, leaving one person with minor injuries

SURREY — One person was hurt this morning in a crash at the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway.

The crash blocked northbound traffic for about 90 minutes.

It happened just after 8 a.m., Surrey RCMP say, and it involved two vehicles.

One person has minor injuries, police say.

Reports say the crash has now been cleared.



edit@surreynowleader.com

