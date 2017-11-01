Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

A November court date has been set for former Cloverdale pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine Emerson.

The couple was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following their arrest in May.

Samuel Emerson, 34, has been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Samuel’s wife, Madelaine Emerson, 37, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The Emersons are expected to enter a plea on Nov. 21.



