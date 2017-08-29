Coroner, RCMP on scene in Cloverdale

Neighbours report possible drive-by shooting, but officers at scene not confirming

The scene of a police incident in Cloverdale Tuesday evening. (Katya Slepian photo)

Half a dozen RCMP cruisers have surrounded a residential area near 166 Street and 63B Avenue in Cloverdale Tuesday evening.

A coroner’s van is also on scene.

Passersby say officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Neighbours report a possible drive-by shooting, but police are remaining tight-lipped.

One neighbour noted the area – two blocks west of the Cloverdale Athletic Park – is normally a quiet neighbourhood.

Another said officers were focused on a townhouse complex at the southeast corner of 64 Avenue and 166 Street.

At about 11 p.m., officers at the scene said no information will be made public until a news release is issued.

Police have 166 Street between 64 Avenue and 63B Avenue is cordoned off, but officers are not allowing any vehicle traffic even along 64 Avenue between 156 Street and 168 Street.

More to come…