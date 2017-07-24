UPDATED: Convicted killer, escaped from Coquitlam facility, is found

UPDATE: Terrance Scott Geisbrecht has been found and returned to custody.

A man found not criminally responsible for murder has gone missing from a Coquitlam psychiatric facility.

Terrance Scott Geisbrecht was found guilty for killing two men in Ft. St. John in 2004. Since then, the 54-year-old has been at the Colony Farm psychiatric hospital.

RCMP said Geisbrecht was last seen on July 21, but only alerted the public three days later. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is described as Caucasian, 188 cm, 260 lbs., with short, brown hair, a noticeable limp, and wearing a black hat, black leather jacket and black pants.