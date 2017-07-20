Construction gets underway at Douglas border

Travellers crossing the border in the next few weeks are advise to expect delays if entering Canada at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border, due to construction.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Canada Border Services Agency, work at the South Surrey port started Wednesday (July 19), and is to continue through Aug. 11.

“During this time, two lanes will be closed and may result in delays,” the release states.

Six lanes will be open for the general public; the two lanes for Nexus members will be shifted over.

Travellers are advised to plan ahead or consider re-routing to the Pacific Highway border crossing.

For information on wait times, visit www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca or download CBSA’s mobile app at www.cbsa.gc.ca/new-neuf/app-eng.html