Conservatives choose Findlay for South Surrey-White Rock run

Former minister of national revenue Kerry-Lynne Findlay will stand for the Conservatives in the upcoming byelection for South Surrey-White Rock. (File photo)

Former minister of national revenue Kerry-Lynne Findlay will represent the Conservatives in next month’s byelection to fill the South Surrey-White Rock seat left vacant by resigned Conservative MP Dianne Watts.

Findlay, a former Delta-Richmond East MP, was announced as the candidate Monday, following a weekend of nomination meetings.

She joins former White Rock mayor/ MLA Gordon Hogg in the race. The NDP and Greens have yet to publicly announce a candidate.

Last week, Conservative riding president Jerry Presley told Peace Arch News that local party members would be “busy this week wrapping up the candidate-selection process” and that following candidate-selection protocols was a matter of fairness to some seven potential candidates who had expressed interest in running for the party.

In a news release issued Monday announcing Findlay’s selection, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer said she and three candidates announced for byelections in other regions, “are going to work hard in these byelections to deliver our positive Conservative vision for this country.”

“More and more people are realizing that the Liberal policies are hurting the very people they claim they want to help. Meanwhile, Canadians are tired of seeing one set of rules for Liberals and their well-connected friends, and another for everyone else.”

According to Findlay’s election website, she “grew up on Vancouver Island, living since her teens in South Surrey-White Rock, Vancouver and Delta.”

She was elected MP for Delta-Richmond East in 2011 and served as minister of national revenue from July 2013 until November 2015, when she lost the Delta riding to Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, now Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

The three other Conservatives candidates announced Monday were: Rosemarie Falk (Battlefords-Lloydminster), Dasong Zou (Scarborough-Agincourt) and Mike Windsor (Bonavista-Burin-Trinity).

Byelections in all four ridings are to take place on Dec. 11.