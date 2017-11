Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in South Surrey Wednesday evening. (File photo)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be in South Surrey today to “deliver remarks at an event for volunteers and supporters,” a news release issued Wednesday morning states.

Scheer is to be at the Pacific Inn and Convention Centre, located at 1160 King George Blvd., at 5:15 p.m.

The visit is scheduled for just hours after that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is to be in White Rock’s Five Corners district with South Surrey-White Rock Liberal candidate Gordon Hogg at 1 p.m.

More to come…