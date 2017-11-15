Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer greets candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay at the Pacific Inn and Convention Centre in South Surrey Wednesday evening. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in South Surrey to ‘greet supporters’

Event also serves as campaign launch for South Surrey-White Rock candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is at the Pacific Inn and Convention Centre in South Surrey this evening, helping to launch the campaign of candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Findlay was announced Monday as the Conservative’s candidate for next month’s federal byelection in the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

A news release – that did not mention the byelection – was issued Wednesday morning, and stated the appearance was to “deliver remarks at an event for volunteers and supporters.”

Between 250 and 300 supporters were registered for the evening campaign-launch event. Both Scheer and Findlay were at the hotel prior to 5 p.m., but then left to go door-knocking in the area, according to a member of the Conservatives’ on-site team.

Scheer was expected to speak at the hotel about 5:45 p.m.

Scheer was in North Surrey this morning for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office.

The byelection, set for Dec. 11, was prompted after former MP Dianne Watts resigned her seat to seek the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party.

Scheer’s South Surrey visit comes on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s quick tour in White Rock. Trudeau was in the city’s Five Corners district Wednesday afternoon with South Surrey-White Rock Liberal candidate Gordon Hogg.

More than 1,000 people turned out for Trudeau’s visit.

 

Crowd awaits Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer Wednesday evening. (Tracy Holmes photo)

VIDEO: War over a ‘crime-ridden’ walkway in Surrey
VIDEO: Premature baby program to expand across B.C.

