Commuters facing major SkyTrain delays due to track issues

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street in Metro Vancouver

Track issues are causing significant SkyTrain delays for commuters taking the Expo line this morning.

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street, and that there is no expo line from Sapperton towards Columbia, according to a statement Friday morning.

Riders travelling eastbound toward King George Station in Surrey are being told to transfer to a shuttle bus at Edmonds.

Shuttle buses are currently running from Edmonds to Columbia Stn, from Scott Rd to Columbia Stn and from Sapperton Stn to Columbia Station.

TransLink says its testing a train in the problem area at Edmonds to determine if full service can be resumed.

Meanwhile, the Millennium and Canada Line services are not affected.

